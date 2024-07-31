A staple in the Town of Amherstburg is closing its doors after 54-years.

In a social media post, Claudio and Anna Mancini, the owners of Romano's Specialty Meats and Italian Deli say they are retiring in mid-September.



The store on Sandwich Street South opened in 1970 and offers a wide range of meats, deli meats, seafood, cheese, olives, pasta noodles and pasta sauce.



They also sell Italian speciality items and full size porchetta.



The owners say "this decision was made with thoughtful consideration and say it was challenging but they're eager to create new memories with family and friends.



The post goes on to thank the store's loyal customers and staff.



The owners say Romano's would not be Romano's without its stuff.



The store will be closed from August 5 to August 13 for a regularly scheduled vacation.



It will reopen on August 14. An official last day has not been announced by it's expected to be in mid-September.



The owners are encouraging shoppers to use their gift cards as well as possible.

