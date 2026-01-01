Pope Leo XIV has opened 2026 with a plea for peace.

He is singling out in particular countries "bloodied by conflict" and families wounded by violence.

Leo celebrated a New Year's Day Mass on Thursday in St. Peter's Basilica.

He then delivered a special noontime prayer from his studio overlooking the piazza, which was full of pilgrims and tourists on the bright, chilly day.

Leo noted that Jan. 1 marks the church's World Day of Peace and used the occasion to issue a prayer for peace, both among nations and within families.