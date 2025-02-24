The Vatican says Pope Francis is awake and in good spirits. It says his therapies are continuing after a quiet night.

Monday is the 10th day of his hospitalization for a complex lung infection that has provoked the early stages of kidney insufficiency.

Late Sunday, doctors reported that blood tests showed early kidney failure that was nevertheless under control.

They said Francis, 88, remained in critical condition but that he hadn't experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday.

He is continuing to feed himself and is not receiving artificial or liquid nutrition, the Vatican said.