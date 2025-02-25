Pope Francis is continuing his treatment for pneumonia.

That is after doctors reported a slight improvement in his condition, which nevertheless remains critical.

The Vatican's typically brief morning update Tuesday said: "The pope slept well, all night."

On Monday evening, doctors said he remained in critical condition with pneumonia but reported a "slight improvement" in some laboratory results.

In the most upbeat bulletin in days, they said he had resumed work from his hospital room, calling a parish in Gaza City that he has kept in touch with since the war there began.