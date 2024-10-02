An opportunity for those who love to shop to shop local at a pop-up sales event that will feature Windsor-Essex small businesses.

Since October is Small Business Month, the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Centre (SBEC) has launched the W.E. Shop Local Pop-Up at Devonshire Mall.

This event has already begun, and will run until November 10 - with each week featuring a new small business vendor.

A dedicated kiosk will be located in the south end of the mall near Cineplex where vendors will be selling a variety of products from handmade homeware, jewelry, apparel, food products, and more.

This initiative showcases local products while also supporting small businesses by exposing them to new customers.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Sabrina DeMarco, Executive Director of SBEC, says these are businesses that are throughout Windsor-Essex.

"Some of which do have storefronts, some of them are mobile, one or two are home-based, but it is about providing them additional exposure at a really popular shopping destination - Devonshire Mall, of course, the busiest shopping destination in the region."



She says every week will be a new business.



"So we're going to be rotating through six different small business vendors. So this week we're featuring Whiskeyjack Boutique, who will be there all week. And every week we'll be rotating through to a new business."



DeMarco says this is beneficial for the small businesses taking part.



"This provides additional exposure, access to new customers, as well for one or two of our vendors that are home-based it does also provide them with that testing ground. So, they may be considering at that point looking at expansion - expanding to a storefront - so it's really about testing the marketplace."



There is no-cost to the businesses to participate in the pop-up.

Shoppers can find these featured local businesses on the following dates: