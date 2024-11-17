The storm water pond in the Little River Corridor has been named.

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani and MP Irek Kusmierczyk, alongside representatives from the Essex Region Conservation Authority, made the announcement on Thursday morning.

The storm water pond has officially been dedicated and named "Teachers' & Mentors' Pond".

This honour aims to recognize the positive impact that teachers and mentors have on individuals within the community.

It also aims to enhance the greenspace of the Little River Corridor on the city's east side.

A commemorative sign has been installed in their honour, as well a commemorative tree - which was planted by ERCA.