A Windsor lawyer has been announced as the Liberal candidate in the riding of Windsor West.

Richard Pollock has been working since 1988 at the downtown law firm of Mousseau, DeLuca, McPherson, Prince LLP, where he is currently litigation partner, agent director of public prosecutions, and manager, prosecution section.

He also holds a degree in public administration from the University of Windsor.

Pollock also served as chair of the Board of Governors of St. Clair College, member of the board of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and on the board of the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation.

The married father of a blended family of five speaks English, French, and Italian.

This is the third time Pollock will have run for the Liberals in Windsor West after losing a by-election in 2002 and a federal election in 2004, both times finishing second to New Democrat Brian Masse.

Pollock will again face Masse, the current incumbent, along with Conservative candidate Harbinder Gill, Jacob Bezaire for the People's Party of Canada, and Joey Markham for the Communist Party of Canada.

Canada votes on April 28.