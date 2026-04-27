OTTAWA — A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests Canadians give the Liberal government passing grades in international relations after its first year, but want it to focus more on affordability.

The poll was conducted ahead of the one-year anniversary of last year's election, which was focused on who was best positioned to manage the Canada-U-S relationship.

Just 31 per cent of those polled said they thought that relationship will be the top concern for the government in its second year.

The top priority for most respondents was the cost of living.

Seventy per cent of people surveyed said they think the government has fallen short of expectations when it comes to addressing affordability, and two-thirds said it missed the mark on housing.

Overall, people were split on whether Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is meeting its election promises: 41 per cent said yes, and 41 per cent said no.

Angus Reid surveyed two-thousand-thirteen Canadians between April 15th and 20th.

The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.