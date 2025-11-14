WASHINGTON — A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada.

Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40 per cent of American women aged 15 to 44 report they would permanently leave the United States if they had the opportunity.

That's four times higher than the 10 per cent of younger women who told Gallup in 2014 they'd move abroad.

Gallup noted that expressing a desire to move does not mean Americans are actually packing up their bags to leave.

Overall, the survey found about one in five Americans said they would leave the country.

The survey, which polled 1,000 people in the U.S. aged 15 and older by phone between June 14 and July 16, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 per cent 19 times out of 20.