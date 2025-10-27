Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect following a daytime break-and-enter at a home in Windsor.

On October 14, shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home in the 3100 block of Dominion Blvd.

The complainant told officers that an unknown male had entered his garage without permission and was behaving suspiciously.

When confronted, the suspect fled across the street to another residence, where he jumped a fence to access the backyard.

Police say the suspect forcefully attempted to enter the home but fled when the residents confronted him.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build (approximately 130 lbs), light brown facial hair, and tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. The public can also submit information anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.