The Windsor Police Service is alerting local businesses to an online scam involving the unauthorized redirection of employee pay deposits.

Police state that the Financial Crimes Unit has seen a recent uptick in cases where fraudsters gain access to a person's email account and then send a request to their employer's payroll department to change their direct deposit banking information.

If successful, the employee's pay is rerouted into a separate fraudulent account.

Police state that these requests appear legitimate because they are made directly from an employee's real email address and the scam is often not discovered until after the payment is processed.

Police are reminding business owners to always confirm any request to change bank details, and are encouraging the use of strong passwords or multi-factor authentication for employee email accounts.