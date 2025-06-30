Beware.

That's the message from Windsor police.

The police service is advising homeowners to be aware of unsolicited home repair offers.

According to a social media post, Windsor police say they have received reports of individuals offering residents home repair quotes, intentionally causing damage during the work, and then demanding extra payment to "fix" it.

Police say if you are approached, verify the legitimacy of the home repair company before agreeing to services or sharing personal information.

Investigators say if you suspect fraudulent activity, take note of any vehicle license plate numbers and report it to police immediately.