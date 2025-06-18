LaSalle police say a “TikTok challenge” could be the reason for attempted break-and-enter and mischief incidents.

Police received reports of the incidents between Friday night and Saturday morning.

These incidents involved residential front doors being kicked in and the suspects immediately fleeing the area which occurred in the Ramblewood Drive area, between the hours of 11:30 p.m. on Friday to 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the incidents may be part of a “TikTok challenge” where participants kick the front doors of homes and then run away while filming the incident.

“The acts may cause undue distress on the home residents and can result in criminal charges for those who choose to participate,” say police in a social media post.

Anyone with video surveillance of the incidents or that has been a victim of this TikTok trend in the Ramblewood neighbourhood is asked to contact Const. Pavia at apavia@lasallepolice.ca. Anyone that may have information to identify the suspects is asked to contact Const. Pavia or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.