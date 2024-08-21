Technology played a role in helping police arrest a suspect shortly after a robbery in Windsor.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2024, officers responded to a report of a physical altercation at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Elliott Street East.

Officers located a female victim who reported that she had been assaulted by an unknown woman who stole her iPhone and other personal belongings.

Using the GPS tracking feature on the stolen phone, officers were able to quickly determine its location and arrest the suspect.

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The victim was not physically injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.