Police are urging a witness to a fatal crash in East Windsor to come forward to aid in the investigation.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two people, a male and a female, lying in the road with injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck attempted to turn eastbound at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line when it collided with a motorcycle that was travelling northbound on Lauzon Parkway.

The 39-year-old male motorcycle driver was killed while a 35-year-old female motorcycle passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators recently obtained video footage of the collision, which shows a red SUV in close proximity to the incident.

The driver of the SUV is urged to come forward as a witness, as police say their observations may be invaluable to the investigation.

The 41-year-old driver of the pickup truck was arrested and faces several charges, including impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.