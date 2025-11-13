The Windsor Police Service is turning to the public as the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate a homicide.

Police continue to investigate the November 12 homicide of a 26-year-old woman on Langlois Avenue.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder and currently remains in custody.

The investigation began early Wednesday morning when police witnessed a car being driven dangerously in the area of Chatham Street East and Goyeau Street. When the driver was stopped, he was arrested for stunt driving. However, officers noticed a large amount of dried blood on his face and body.

Investigators are now turning to the public for any video surveillance footage from residents and businesses on Langlois and Palermo Lane, between Erie Street and Giles Boulevard. There's a particular appeal to anyone whose property faces the alley of Palermo.

Police are asking the public to review footage captured between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11, and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, November 12, and to check for a 2010 blue two-door Hyundai believed to be linked to the incident.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.

-with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman