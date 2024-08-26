The Windsor Police Service has released an image of a suspect they're trying to identify in connection with a knifepoint robbery investigation.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Aug. 9, police say a man entered a convenience store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East, selected items, and attempted to pay with a debit card.

When the card was declined, the suspect pulled out a knife and ordered the clerk to open the register.

The suspect stole money, cigarettes, and other items before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6’ tall, with facial hair.

At the time of the robbery, he wore a camouflage hoodie with a black jacket over top, blue jeans, white shoes, and sunglasses. He also carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.