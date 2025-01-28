Police in Windsor are asking for help to identify a female suspect in an alleged case of fraud involving the purchase of a vehicle.

On Jan. 27, the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit began investigating after a victim reported that a vehicle had been fraudulently registered in her name last month.

As a result of the investigation, officers determined that a female suspect had opened a bank account and obtained a loan under the victim’s name.

The suspect subsequently used these fraudulent loans to purchase a vehicle in Mississauga.

Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as an Indigenous woman, approximately 20-30 years old, with a medium build, fair complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.

She's wanted on eight different charges, including fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, identity theft, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.