Police training to take place at Chatham school

A Chatham school will host police training at the end of July.

Training will take place throughout the week of July 27 to July 31, 2026, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., at George P. Vanier Catholic School.

Members of the public may notice an increased police presence in the area during these times. The training will occur only while the school is unoccupied and there is no risk to the public.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) and the St. Clair Catholic District School Board (SCCDSB) say their partnership will strengthen emergency preparedness and enhance public safety across the region.

Through this collaboration, the school board has provided access to local school facilities, enabling police to deliver Immediate Rapid Deployment (IRD) training to all frontline officers, while also supporting training for officers from several neighbouring police services.

“This continued and valuable partnership between St. Clair Catholic and Chatham-Kent Police is important because it helps ensure the safety and well-being of both our schools and community. We are happy to assist our local law enforcement in any way possible because when we work together, everyone benefits,” said Lisa Demers, CEO of St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Immediate Rapid Deployment (IRD) training prepares officers to respond effectively to critical incidents in schools and the community. To meet provincial policing standards, officers must train in environments that closely replicate real-world settings.

The use of school facilities has allowed the CKPS to provide realistic, high-quality training while maintaining compliance with current provincial training requirements.

This training is part of routinely scheduled, provincially mandated police training and is not in response to any specific threat or incident.