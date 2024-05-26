Windsor Police continue to search for a missing 27-year-old man.

Police posted to social media on Friday evening that they are trying to locate Dalton Bartnik who hasn't been seen since March 2024.

On Sunday afternoon officers will be in the area of Louis Street between Irvine Avenue and the nearby railroad tracks to canvass for video footage related to this case.

Residents in the area are being asked to review their camera footage from April 1 to May 20 for signs of suspicious activity.

Bartnik is described as a white male, 5'6", with a slim build, and is known to frequent both downtown Windsor, as well as the Stratford area.

At the time of his disappearance, it is believed that he was wearing a grey oversized track suit, Jordan running shoes, and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.