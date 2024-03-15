Police will be out in full force this St. Patrick's Day weekend, alongside Mothers Against Drunk Driving conducting R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs across Windsor-Essex.

The holiday falls on Sunday Mar. 17, 2024 with many expected to be out celebrating Friday and Saturday night.



MADD says whether it's indulging in green pints or green bud, don't take the deadly risk to drive impaired, because police will be prepared.



Chaouki Hamka, community leader for MADD Windsor and Essex County says the onus also falls on the public to step up to do its part.



"If you suspect somebody driving impaired to call 911 and report that driver. The life you may save may be your own."



He says it's important to plan ahead and to utilize the options the public has available to them including but not limited to taxis or rideshares.



"That's having a designated driver, having a backup driver incase nobody decides to be a designated driver. Always hydrate and eat. Watch out for your friends. Friends don't let friends drive drunk."

Last month, it was reported there were 247 incidents in 2023 resulting in 367 impaired-related charges laid by Essex County Ontario Provincial Police officers.



The figures rank Essex County fourth in impaired driving occurrences compared to the rest of the OPP-patrolled regions of Ontario.



Hamka says the figures remain concerning to him but notes police have more resources and tools to stop impaired driving.



"So there's a lot of proactive policing which we're seeing a lot more people are getting caught. Now the question is, is there more people driving impaired or is it more people getting caught? How many people go uncaught who are driving impaired, probably very many. So I think to me there's a lot of proactive policing and a lot more resources that's going out there that's helping tackling impaired driving and catching a lot more drivers on the road."



In 2023, approximately 920 R.I.D.E. checks were performed by OPP in Essex County.

MADD Canada's latest statistics show that nearly 78,500 federal charges and provincial short-term suspensions are laid for impaired driving annually.



That averages out to about 9 charges and short-term suspensions handed out to drivers every hour.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi