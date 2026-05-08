Windsor Police have arrested one suspect and seized replica firearms and nearly $50,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Earlier this month, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit launched an investigation after receiving reports of an individual in possession of a firearm.

On Thursday, May 7, officers arrested a 37-year-old man in the 1000 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During the arrest, officers seized over 600 oxycodone tablets, 25 hydromorphone tablets, and 0.5 grams of fentanyl.

Later that day, members of the Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 8800 block of Wyandotte Street East, where they seized two replica firearms and one revolver pellet gun with ammo.

The man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.