A routine traffic stop in Windsor has resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun.

Windsor police say an officer stopped a vehicle around 2:15 a.m. on November 20, in the area of Aylmer Avenue and Riverside Drive East.

According to police, the officer observed the vehicle speeding without rear lights.

Police say during the stop, the officer learned the driver’s license was suspended, and a search of the vehicle found a loaded handgun underneath the driver’s seat, with three live cartridges and two spent casings.

Police also seized additional ammunition, including three 32-calibre rimfire cartridges and two spent 32-calibre cartridges.

A 22-year-old man was arrested without incident.

He's charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and transportation of a firearm in contravention of regulations.