Windsor police have charged two men with sexual assault and have also seized a loaded firearm.
According to police, officers were called to a report of a disturbance Sunday night around 10 at a residence in the 2700 block of Pillette Road.
When officers arrived, they learned a female resident had been sexually assaulted by two men inside her apartment and was requesting their removal from the premises.
Investigators say one of the suspects was found inside a bedroom, and while officers directed the man to stand, he reached toward his waistband.
Police say officers immediately intervened and safely gained control of the suspect, taking him into custody.
A search resulted in the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun.
Police say a second man was also located and arrested without incident.
The police service also seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and digital scales.
A 29-year-old man is facing 12 charges including sexual assault, possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm without holding a licence, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
A 28-year-old is charged with sexual assault and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.
