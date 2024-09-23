Police have seized several illegal firearms and recovered three stolen motorcycles have a raid on a home in Windsor.

Officers with the police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant on an Ottawa Street residence last Thursday along with officers with the Emergency Services Unit (ESU).



Two men -- a 50-year-old and a 40-year-old -- were arrested without incident.



Police say officers seized 10 illegal weapons, including a .40 calibre handgun, a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, six replica firearms and various calibres of pistol and rifle ammunition, along with three stolen motorcycles.



Two suspects face a long list of weapons-related offences.

