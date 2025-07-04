An intelligence-led drug trafficking investigation has resulted in the seizure of approximately five kilograms of suspected cocaine.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the investigation started in April 2024 by the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), OPP members assigned to the Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) in Windsor, along with support from Windsor police and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

According to the OPP, a traffic stop was conducted on Tuesday, June 24 in Essex County, where officers seized approximately five kilograms of suspected cocaine, three cell phones and $460 in Canadian currency.

Police say a 37-year-old from Windsor has been charged with with possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused was remanded into custody and will appear in a Windsor court on August 18, 2025.