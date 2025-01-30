A stolen vehicle investigation in Windsor has led to the seizure of close to $12,000 in drugs.

Windsor police say on January 19, officers responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck in the 3100-block of Lloyd George Blvd.

According to police, the complainant told officers that an individual came to his house the day before to complete an online sale that was posted on a classified site.

Police say when the individual left, the complainant realized his car keys were missing.

An investigation was launched by the Target Base Unit and a suspect was identified.

Police say on January 28, a 51-year-old man was located and arrested in the 3200-block of McKay Avenue.

During the arrest, officers seized 43.7 grams of fentanyl, 6.9 grams of cocaine, and 2.4 grams of crack cocaine.

The man has been charged with three counts of possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking, theft of a motor vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Police say the stolen vehicle was recovered in Kingsville by provincial police and the vehicle was returned to its owner.