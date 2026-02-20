Six people have been charged after a drug trafficking investigation in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a warrant on Thursday, Feb. 19 just after 6 p.m. at a home on Sarah Crescent.

Investigators say the search by the Intelligence Unit resulted in the seizure of 354 grams of methamphetamine, 186 grams of cocaine, 69 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Glock 26 Gen 5 9mm handgun, digital scales, packaging materials, a debt list, Canadian currency, and counterfeit Canadian currency.

According to police, the estimated street value of the seized substances is roughly $54,000.

Police say six people between the ages of 20 and 36 were arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

They all face about half a dozen charges and remain in custody pending bail hearings.

Police say of the six charged, five are men and one is a woman.

They're all from Chatham except for one of the man, who is from Brampton.