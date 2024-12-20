Police have arrested two people and seized over $48,000 in cash and drugs following an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in downtown Windsor.

On Dec. 19, officers from the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of Pelissier Street.

Officers arrested a 37-year-old female on suspicion of trafficking while bail compliance officers also arrested a 42-year-old male for violating his release conditions, following prior charges of trafficking and aggravated assault.

As a result of a search of the residence, police seized 429 grams of cocaine, 0.3 grams of crack cocaine, 12 tablets of 5 mg oxycodone, and three tablets of 40 mg oxycodone, worth an estimated $43,090.

The search also resulted in the seizure of $5,090 in Canadian currency, two cellphones, a digital scale, and 87 Crown Royal bottles, reported stolen out of Tecumseh.

The female suspect is facing five charges, including three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The male suspect is charged with failure to comply with a release order.

"We executed this warrant in the heart of downtown, near the 920 Ouellette apartment complex and Glengarry neighbourhood," said Windsor Police Inspector Dave DeLuca, who oversees the DIGS Unit. "Our officers and community partners are working together on dedicated initiatives to serve these downtown areas, and I am pleased to see these dangerous drugs taken off our streets."