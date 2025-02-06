One person has been arrested in connection with a near $27,000 drug bust in Windsor.

Earlier this month, members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) began an investigation into a man suspected of trafficking drugs.

On Feb. 5, at just after 3 p.m., members of the DIGS Unit, assisted by K-9 officer Link, located and arrested a suspect in the area of Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street.

Officers seized 7.5 grams of cocaine, $410 in cash, and two cellphones.

A search warrant was then executed at a home in the 1300 block of Hansen Crescent.

Officers seized 2,117 tablets of 5 mg oxycodone, 200 tablets of 80 mg oxycodone, $6,000 in cash, drug packaging materials, and a digital scale.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $26,660.

A 44-year-old man is facing two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely, oxycodone, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely, cocaine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.