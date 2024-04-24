The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is asking for any witnesses to a recent motor vehicle collision to come forward.

According to police, on April 19, at 8 p.m., a blue Porsche SUV turned left on Wellington Road from University Avenue and collided with a red and white Suzuki motorcycle that was travelling east on University.



Police say the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Porsche remained on scene.



Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223.



They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

