Windsor Police are looking for a pair of suspects following a home invasion in the city's east end.

According to police, on March 18, shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a report about a break-in at a house in the 1400 block of Aspenshore Ave.

Two men wearing masks and carrying a firearm allegedly forced their way into the home.

One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the home’s occupant, a 72-year-old man, and the two engaged in a physical altercation according to police.

The other suspect pushed the home's second occupant, a 71-year-old woman.

Both occupants received minor physical injuries as a result.

Police say the intruders also stole property from the home before fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6’0” and 200 pounds. At the time of the incident, police say he wore a blue hoodie, mask, dark pants, and gloves.

The second suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6’2” and 220 pounds. Police say at the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey hoodie, grey track pants, a surgical mask, and gloves.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone who has any information related to the case is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).