Provincial police in Lakeshore are asking for the public's help in an ongoing assault investigation.

According to police, an investigation started on July 18 after police received information about an assault that happened at a local business in the 700-block of Puce Road.

Police say three people were involved in what started as a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Investigators say one person suffered minor injuries and would like to talk to two people seen leaving the property in a black pickup truck.

Anyone with information or witnessed the assault or captured any photos or video are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.