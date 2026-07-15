Police seek suspects in string of railway vandalism cases

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Windsor police are investigating a series of dangerous incidents involving vandalism and arson along railway tracks in the city.

Since January, officers have responded to 12 incidents involving railway infrastructure, mainly between George Avenue and Pillette Road.

Police say couches, mattresses and other large objects were deliberately placed on the tracks, creating a serious risk of derailment and causing delays for passengers.

Investigators also say two suspects were caught on video throwing rocks at a moving VIA Rail train in April, shattering a window. Then on June 26, a fire was intentionally set on the tracks.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage to come forward.