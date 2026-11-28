Windsor police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in two armed robberies at a Seminole Street convenience store. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two armed robberies at the same convenience store on Seminole Street.

Police say the first incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on November 10 at a store in the 4000 block of Seminole Street.

Investigators say a suspect entered the business and the employee, fearing for his safety, left the store. The suspect then allegedly stole money from the cash register and fled.

Two days later, shortly after 9 p.m. on November 12, police say the suspect returned to the same store and threatened an employee.

The employee ran outside and locked the doors, trapping the suspect inside the business. Police say the suspect then broke a glass door and escaped with a quantity of cash.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.