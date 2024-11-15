Provincial police are looking to identify those responsible for a fire in Leamington.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, emergency crews responded to a fire at a building in the 200 block of Talbot Street East.

Investigators determined that one or more unidentified individuals gained access to the building damaged areas inside as wall as setting fire to a piece of furniture.

Police have reason to believe someone may have been injured during the incident and could have cuts to their hands or arms.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.