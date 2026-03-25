Windsor police are seeking help from the public locating a suspect after a woman was allegedly assaulted with bear spray in South Walkerville.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Mar. 21, officers responded to the 1400 block of Lincoln Road.

Police say the victim was approached as she walked toward her vehicle in an alley behind Lincoln Road, where she was sprayed in the face.

The victim was treated on scene by Essex-Windsor EMS.

The suspect reportedly fled northbound through the alley.

The suspect is described as a white male. At the time of the incident, he wore a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants, and white shoes.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area are asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for suspicious activity between 6:20 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Mar. 21.

Areas of interest include:

The north-south alley between Gladstone Avenue and Lincoln Road, between the 1300 and 1500 blocks

The north-south alley between Moy Avenue and Gladstone Avenue, between the 1300 and 1500 blocks

Rear parking lots of businesses in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Ottawa Street (south side)

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.