Windsor police are seeking help from the public locating a suspect after a woman was allegedly assaulted with bear spray in South Walkerville.
Shortly before 7 a.m. on Mar. 21, officers responded to the 1400 block of Lincoln Road.
Police say the victim was approached as she walked toward her vehicle in an alley behind Lincoln Road, where she was sprayed in the face.
The victim was treated on scene by Essex-Windsor EMS.
The suspect reportedly fled northbound through the alley.
The suspect is described as a white male. At the time of the incident, he wore a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants, and white shoes.
Police are asking residents and business owners in the area are asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for suspicious activity between 6:20 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Mar. 21.
Areas of interest include:
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.