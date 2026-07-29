Police seek public’s help after damage to Erieau Veterans Memorial Crosswalk

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an act of mischief that damaged the Veterans Memorial Crosswalk in downtown Erieau.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, investigators determined the damage occurred July 25 at approximately 2 a.m.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident. Investigators are also seeking dash camera, security camera or cellphone footage that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kyle Merritt at 519-436-6660 or by email at kylem@chatham-kent.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).