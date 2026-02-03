Windsor police are turning to the public for help identify a suspect involved in a counterfeit cash investigation in Amherstburg.

On Jan. 18, police say a woman allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase a small item at a grocery store in the 80 block of Sandwich Street South.

Later that same day, the same suspect attended a variety store and attempted to pay with another counterfeit $100 bill.

An employee recognized the bill as fraudulent, and the suspect fled the scene in an older-model Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 5’6” tall, with a medium build, blonde hair, and false eyelashes.

Windsor police remind business owners to remain vigilant, as several counterfeit $100 bills with noticeable inconsistencies are currently in circulation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.