Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an assault.

Earlier this month on Nov. 3, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault outside of the Multifood Supermarket on Crawford Avenue.

Police say the suspect is alledged to have physically struck a stranger multiple times following an argument in the store’s parking lot.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect who is described as an Asian male between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, and short straight black hair.

At the time of the incident, he wore a puffy black coat, black pants with white or grey around the hips, black sandals, and black socks.

The suspect left the scene in a blue, four-door sedan similar to a Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.