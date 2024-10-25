Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help as they try to identify the driver of a pickup truck following a two-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

At approximately 5:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, OPP officers along with Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on County Road 42 at County Road 22.

Police say a pickup truck travelling eastbound on County Road 42 crossed into the oncoming lane, causing a two-vehicle collision, then left the scene heading northbound on County Road 22.

The two drivers involved in the collision were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators would like to speak to the driver of the pickup truck. It is described as a pewter or green full-size pickup truck with rusted rims and possibly a toolbox in the rear box.

Police urge anyone who was on County Road 42 between Belle River Road and County Road 22 at the time of the collision and either witnessed or has dash cam footage to contact the Lakeshore OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.