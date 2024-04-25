Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in connection to a recent car theft.

According to police, on April 24, at 7:30 p.m. a 2013 red Dodge Dart was stolen from the rear parking lot of a business in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road East.



The vehicle was later involved in a gas theft in Lakeshore.



The suspect is described as white man, between 20 and 30 years old, with dark hair.



At the time of the incident, police say he wore a dark-coloured Old Navy sweater and grey pants.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350 or they can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.

