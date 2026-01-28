Windsor police are investigating an armed robbery.

Police say officers were called to a restaurant in the 3000 block of Tecumseh Road East around 8:30 Monday night.

According to police, a man entered the restaurant shortly before 7:30 p.m. and later approached the cashier with his hands in his pockets and his face covered.

Police say the man indicated that he had a firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

Investigators say employees feared for their safety and ran to the back of the restaurant.

No one was physically injured, but police say the suspect then opened the register and fled on foot with an unknown quantity of cash.

The man is described as white, approximately 5'7" to 5'11" tall.

Police say at the time of the incident, he wore a face mask, a dark-coloured jacket with a white emblem, dark pants, black, blue, and white running shoes, and gloves with the fingertips exposed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.