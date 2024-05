Windsor Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police posted to social media on Saturday morning that they are trying to locate Matthew Mauvais.

Police say he was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, in the area of Marentette Avenue and Tuscarora Street.

He is described as black, 5-feet-tall, with a skinny build. He may be wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone who has seen Mauvais, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.