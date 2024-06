The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police posted to social media on Monday evening that they are looking for Imran Azeez.

Azeez was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3400 block of Wells Street.

Police say he is described as black, 4'11'', last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with "Levis" written on the front and brown pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police.