Windsor police are seeking a suspect in a series of retail thefts.

Police say on four separate occasions the suspect allegedly attended different locations of the same retail chain, took merchandise, and left the stores without paying.

The thefts totaling more than $1,500 in stolen merchandise according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build, approximately 5’8” tall, and approximately 50-60 year of age.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.