Windsor Police are searching for two suspects following an early-morning break-in.

On Nov. 24, shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a pharmacy in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police state that two suspects used a sports utility car as a battering ram to smash into the rear entrance of the store where they allegedly stole nearly $4,000 in electronics and fled in the vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a man with a medium build, who wore a black face covering, black coat, black pants, blue surgical gloves, and a silver watch on his left wrist.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build, who wore a black face covering, black baseball hat, black coat, black pants, and black gloves. He carried a black and yellow duffel bag.

The suspects' car is described as a white Ford Escape equipped with a sunroof and a sport utility rack on top.

Anyone with more information on the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.