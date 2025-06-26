Windsor police are appealing to the public for help to locate a 15-year-old girl.
The teen was last seen in the 300-block of Fort Street in Amherstburg around 11:15 Wednesday night.
Police say she was wearing a black t-shirt with a heart design and denim shorts and riding a red and white beach cruiser bicycle.
Call police if you have seen this girl.
