Chatham-Kent police need help from the public finding a 15-year-old boy.

Chase Vantomme was last seen on Monday afternoon on James Street in Chatham.



He's described as 5'6", slender, 135 lbs with a shaved head.



He was last seen wearing a teal/white coloured sweatshirt with matching track pants, and black "Under Armour" flip flops.



Chase may be in Chatham or Blenheim and police say his family is concerned for his well-being.