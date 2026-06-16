Police say young people being recruited to carry out GTA shootings using encrypted messaging services

Police say dozens of shootings across the GTA are being carried out in “gun-for-hire” schemes where young people are paid by “bad actors” to shoot at various targets, including synagogues, Jewish schools, and the U.S. Consulate.

At a news conference on Tuesday morning, police said they discovered two firearms that have been linked to at least 28 shooting incidents across the GTA.

The weapons, police said, were likely shared by multiple different shooters.

Investigators have identified three men allegedly connected to the two firearms, including 18-year-old Sheldon Tracey-Stewart and 19-year-old Zara Jabbi. Those two men, police said, are believed to be involved in the shooting at the U.S. Consulate back on March 10. Jabbi, police noted, is still at large.

Shooting suspects Three suspects arrested in a Toronto police investigation into a series of recent shootings are shown. The suspects are from left to right: Jayon Burgher, 18, Sheldon Tracey-Stewart, 18, Zara Jabbi, 19.

A third man, Jayon Burgher, 18, has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in Etobicoke that has been traced back to one of the two firearms.

“We are still doing ballistic testing and more arrests and charges could come at a later date,” Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Tuesday.

The firearms, a 45-calibre handgun and a nine millimetre handgun, were discovered after members of the Emergency Task Force carried out a series of search warrants last Thursday. During the raids, police said, Const. Marc Pinizzotto was shot and killed inside an apartment unit in North York. That suspect, identified by police as 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, is facing one count of first-degree murder in connection with the officer’s death.

Suspects must film shootings ‘to get paid’

The consulate shooting and others, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said, are part of a “broader” trend that police are seeing.

“What we are dealing with in this case and in other unrelated incidences, including shootings at synagogues and Jewish schools, is a recurring and similar modus operandi and that is criminals for hire,” Demkiw said.

“Through encrypted messaging apps, young people are hired to carry out attacks against various targets and in order to get paid, they are required to film their attacks. Who is paying for this? This is what we are trying to determine.”

Speaking about the various shooting incidents under investigation by police, Demkiw said “bad actors” are using criminals in Toronto to carry out “dangerous incidents.”

“It is clear that some of the people hiring these criminals want to create a sense of fear in our communities, including in the Jewish community,” he said.